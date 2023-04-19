After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets (who will start Max Scherzer) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is batting .192 with three home runs and four walks.
  • Heyward has had a base hit in four of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games this season, and 9.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In three games this season, Heyward has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 4
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (27 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up hits.
  • The 38-year-old has a 4.41 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
