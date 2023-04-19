Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:23 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets (who will start Max Scherzer) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is batting .192 with three home runs and four walks.
- Heyward has had a base hit in four of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games this season, and 9.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In three games this season, Heyward has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|4
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.22 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (27 total, 1.5 per game).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up hits.
- The 38-year-old has a 4.41 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
