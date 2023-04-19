After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets (who will start Max Scherzer) at 3:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Mets.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is batting .192 with three home runs and four walks.

Heyward has had a base hit in four of 12 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in 25.0% of his games this season, and 9.7% of his trips to the plate.

In three games this season, Heyward has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings