The Los Angeles Dodgers and James Outman, who went 2-for-5 last time out, take on Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has a double, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .288.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 56th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.

Outman has recorded a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), including five multi-hit games (27.8%).

In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

Outman has an RBI in six of 18 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In seven games this year (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings