James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:23 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and James Outman, who went 2-for-5 last time out, take on Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Mets.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has a double, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .288.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 56th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging.
- Outman has recorded a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), including five multi-hit games (27.8%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.7%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Outman has an RBI in six of 18 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In seven games this year (38.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (27 total, 1.5 per game).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was in relief on Sunday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while allowing hits.
- The 38-year-old has amassed a 4.41 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
