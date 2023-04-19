The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (batting .317 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI), battle starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .936, fueled by an OBP of .415 to go with a slugging percentage of .521. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season.

He ranks 17th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

Freeman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .300 with two homers.

In 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%) Freeman has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (38.9%).

He has homered in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Freeman has driven in a run in five games this year (27.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 10 games this season (55.6%), including five multi-run games (27.8%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Mets Pitching Rankings