Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:23 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Freddie Freeman (batting .317 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI), battle starter Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .936, fueled by an OBP of .415 to go with a slugging percentage of .521. All three of those stats rank first among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- He ranks 17th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Freeman enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .300 with two homers.
- In 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%) Freeman has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (38.9%).
- He has homered in two of 18 games played this season, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- Freeman has driven in a run in five games this year (27.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (55.6%), including five multi-run games (27.8%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 27 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up hits.
- In three games this season, the 38-year-old has put up a 4.41 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
