The New York Mets (11-7) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (9-9) will clash on Wednesday, April 19 at Dodger Stadium, with Max Scherzer starting for the Mets and Noah Syndergaard toeing the rubber for the Dodgers. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Mets (-125). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Dodgers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (2-1, 4.41 ERA) vs Syndergaard - LAD (0-2, 5.63 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have been favored 13 times and won nine, or 69.2%, of those games.

The Mets have an 8-3 record (winning 72.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

New York has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mets have a 6-2 record from the eight games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), New York combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total three times.

The Dodgers have yet to play a game this season where they are named as the underdog.

The Dodgers have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +105.

The Dodgers are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Dodgers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) David Peralta 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+240) Austin Barnes 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+110) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+350) Max Muncy 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+175)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st Win NL West -125 - 1st

