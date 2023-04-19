How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Max Scherzer will start for the New York Mets on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.
Dodgers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 32 home runs.
- Los Angeles is second in MLB with a .466 slugging percentage this season.
- The Dodgers' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 96 total runs this season.
- The Dodgers have an OBP of .339 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Dodgers rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.6) among MLB offenses.
- Los Angeles strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.
- Los Angeles has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.16) in the majors this season.
- The Dodgers have a combined 1.228 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Dodgers' Noah Syndergaard (0-2) will make his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Chicago Cubs.
- In three starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Syndergaard has started three games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/14/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-2
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Justin Steele
|4/15/2023
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Jameson Taillon
|4/16/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Drew Smyly
|4/17/2023
|Mets
|L 8-6
|Home
|Dustin May
|David Peterson
|4/18/2023
|Mets
|W 5-0
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Tylor Megill
|4/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Max Scherzer
|4/20/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Jameson Taillon
|4/21/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Drew Smyly
|4/22/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Dustin May
|Hayden Wesneski
|4/23/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Marcus Stroman
|4/25/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Noah Syndergaard
|Johan Oviedo
