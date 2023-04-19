Max Scherzer will start for the New York Mets on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium against Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second in Major League Baseball with 32 home runs.

Los Angeles is second in MLB with a .466 slugging percentage this season.

The Dodgers' .237 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Los Angeles is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking fourth with 96 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have an OBP of .339 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Dodgers rank 28th in strikeouts per game (9.6) among MLB offenses.

Los Angeles strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 17th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.16) in the majors this season.

The Dodgers have a combined 1.228 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers' Noah Syndergaard (0-2) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Chicago Cubs.

In three starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Syndergaard has started three games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/14/2023 Cubs L 8-2 Home Noah Syndergaard Justin Steele 4/15/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Michael Grove Jameson Taillon 4/16/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Julio Urías Drew Smyly 4/17/2023 Mets L 8-6 Home Dustin May David Peterson 4/18/2023 Mets W 5-0 Home Clayton Kershaw Tylor Megill 4/19/2023 Mets - Home Noah Syndergaard Max Scherzer 4/20/2023 Cubs - Away Michael Grove Jameson Taillon 4/21/2023 Cubs - Away Julio Urías Drew Smyly 4/22/2023 Cubs - Away Dustin May Hayden Wesneski 4/23/2023 Cubs - Away Clayton Kershaw Marcus Stroman 4/25/2023 Pirates - Away Noah Syndergaard Johan Oviedo

