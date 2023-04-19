The New York Mets versus Los Angeles Dodgers game on Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Brandon Nimmo and Freddie Freeman.

The favored Mets have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Dodgers, who are listed at +105. The over/under for the contest is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -125 +105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

When it comes to the over/under, the Dodgers and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

The Dodgers' previous 10 games have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers will be named as the underdog for the first time this season.

Los Angeles has not been a bigger underdog this season than the +105 moneyline set for this game.

The Dodgers have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Los Angeles and its opponents have gone over the total this season in nine of its 18 opportunities.

The Dodgers have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 6-5 3-4 0-3 9-6 8-4 1-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.