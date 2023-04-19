Wednesday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (9-9) and the New York Mets (11-7) clashing at Dodger Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 7-5 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on April 19.

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (2-1) for the New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard (0-2) for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
Dodgers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Mets 6.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Mets

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

  • The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
  • In its previous 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
  • The Dodgers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
  • The Dodgers will be listed as the underdog for the first time this season.
  • This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given Los Angeles this season with a +110 moneyline set for this game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
  • Los Angeles scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (96 total, 5.3 per game).
  • The Dodgers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.16) in the majors this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 14 Cubs L 8-2 Noah Syndergaard vs Justin Steele
April 15 Cubs W 2-1 Michael Grove vs Jameson Taillon
April 16 Cubs L 3-2 Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
April 17 Mets L 8-6 Dustin May vs David Peterson
April 18 Mets W 5-0 Clayton Kershaw vs Tylor Megill
April 19 Mets - Noah Syndergaard vs Max Scherzer
April 20 @ Cubs - Michael Grove vs Jameson Taillon
April 21 @ Cubs - Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
April 22 @ Cubs - Dustin May vs Hayden Wesneski
April 23 @ Cubs - Clayton Kershaw vs Marcus Stroman
April 25 @ Pirates - Noah Syndergaard vs Johan Oviedo

