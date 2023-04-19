Wednesday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (9-9) and the New York Mets (11-7) clashing at Dodger Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 7-5 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on April 19.

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (2-1) for the New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard (0-2) for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dodgers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Mets 6.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Dodgers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Dodgers will be listed as the underdog for the first time this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given Los Angeles this season with a +110 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Los Angeles scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (96 total, 5.3 per game).

The Dodgers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.16) in the majors this season.

Dodgers Schedule