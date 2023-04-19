Dodgers vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:41 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (9-9) and the New York Mets (11-7) clashing at Dodger Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 7-5 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:10 PM ET on April 19.
The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (2-1) for the New York Mets and Noah Syndergaard (0-2) for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Dodgers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Dodgers vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 7, Mets 6.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Dodgers' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
- The Dodgers will be listed as the underdog for the first time this season.
- This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given Los Angeles this season with a +110 moneyline set for this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Dodgers have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Los Angeles scores the fourth-most runs in baseball (96 total, 5.3 per game).
- The Dodgers have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.16) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 14
|Cubs
|L 8-2
|Noah Syndergaard vs Justin Steele
|April 15
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Michael Grove vs Jameson Taillon
|April 16
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
|April 17
|Mets
|L 8-6
|Dustin May vs David Peterson
|April 18
|Mets
|W 5-0
|Clayton Kershaw vs Tylor Megill
|April 19
|Mets
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Max Scherzer
|April 20
|@ Cubs
|-
|Michael Grove vs Jameson Taillon
|April 21
|@ Cubs
|-
|Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
|April 22
|@ Cubs
|-
|Dustin May vs Hayden Wesneski
|April 23
|@ Cubs
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Marcus Stroman
|April 25
|@ Pirates
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Johan Oviedo
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.