Dennis Schroder be on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 PM on Wednesday against the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent appearance, a 128-112 win over the Grizzlies, Schroder put up seven points and four assists.

Now let's break down Schroder's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dennis Schroder Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12.6 11.0 Rebounds -- 2.5 2.4 Assists 2.5 4.5 4.0 PRA -- 19.6 17.4 PR -- 15.1 13.4 3PM 0.5 1.1 1.0



Dennis Schroder Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Schroder is responsible for taking 8.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.8 per game.

He's attempted 3.4 threes per game, or 8.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Schroder's Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies are the 11th-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 113.0 points per contest.

The Grizzlies are the 21st-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.4 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies have conceded 26.4 per game, 26th in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 25th in the league, conceding 13.0 makes per contest.

Dennis Schroder vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 20 7 1 4 1 0 0 3/7/2023 35 17 6 9 0 0 1 2/28/2023 32 10 4 10 1 0 0 1/20/2023 33 19 8 8 1 1 3

