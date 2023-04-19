David Peralta -- batting .158 with a double and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on April 19 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Max Scherzer

Max Scherzer TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .171 with a double and a walk.

In five of 15 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a long ball in his 15 games this season.

In three games this year, Peralta has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in one of 15 games.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

