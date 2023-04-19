David Peralta -- batting .158 with a double and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on April 19 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is batting .171 with a double and a walk.
  • In five of 15 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 15 games this season.
  • In three games this year, Peralta has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in one of 15 games.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
  • The Mets allow the second-most home runs in baseball (27 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering hits.
  • The 38-year-old has a 4.41 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
