David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:23 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
David Peralta -- batting .158 with a double and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on April 19 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .171 with a double and a walk.
- In five of 15 games this season, Peralta has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 15 games this season.
- In three games this year, Peralta has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in one of 15 games.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Mets allow the second-most home runs in baseball (27 total, 1.5 per game).
- Scherzer makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering hits.
- The 38-year-old has a 4.41 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to his opponents.
