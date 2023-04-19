D'Angelo Russell will hope to make a difference for the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 PM on Wednesday versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Russell, in his previous game (April 16 win against the Grizzlies) produced 19 points and seven assists.

In this article, we break down Russell's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

D'Angelo Russell Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.8 16.5 Rebounds 2.5 3.0 2.4 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.3 PRA 25.5 27 25.2 PR -- 20.8 18.9 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of D'Angelo Russell's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

D'Angelo Russell Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Russell's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.1 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 104.8 per game, second-highest among NBA teams.

Conceding 113 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

On the boards, the Grizzlies are 21st in the NBA, conceding 44.4 rebounds per game.

The Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 26.4 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 25th in the NBA, conceding 13 makes per game.

D'Angelo Russell vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 36 19 4 7 3 0 1 1/27/2023 37 19 8 7 3 0 3 11/30/2022 37 15 5 10 2 0 2 11/11/2022 27 4 0 8 0 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Russell or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.