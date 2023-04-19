The Los Angeles Dodgers and Robert Austin Wynns, who went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI last time in action, battle Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate (2022)

  • Wynns hit .259 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Wynns picked up at least one hit 30 times last year in 66 games played (45.5%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (16.7%).
  • He hit a long ball in three games a year ago (out of 66 opportunities, 4.5%), going deep in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wynns drove in a run in 21.2% of his games last season (14 of 66), with two or more RBIs in four of those games (6.1%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 12 of 66 games last year (18.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
28 GP 32
.260 AVG .259
.329 OBP .297
.351 SLG .365
5 XBH 5
1 HR 2
10 RBI 11
17/6 K/BB 21/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
31 GP 35
15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%)
5 (16.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (17.1%)
6 (19.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (17.1%)
1 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.7%)
7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (20.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
  • The Mets gave up 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
  • Scherzer (2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering hits.
  • The 38-year-old has a 4.41 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
