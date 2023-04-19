The Los Angeles Dodgers and Robert Austin Wynns, who went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI last time in action, battle Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate (2022)

Wynns hit .259 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Wynns picked up at least one hit 30 times last year in 66 games played (45.5%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (16.7%).

He hit a long ball in three games a year ago (out of 66 opportunities, 4.5%), going deep in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

Wynns drove in a run in 21.2% of his games last season (14 of 66), with two or more RBIs in four of those games (6.1%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored a run in 12 of 66 games last year (18.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 32 .260 AVG .259 .329 OBP .297 .351 SLG .365 5 XBH 5 1 HR 2 10 RBI 11 17/6 K/BB 21/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 35 15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%) 5 (16.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (17.1%) 6 (19.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (17.1%) 1 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.7%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (20.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)