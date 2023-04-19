Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Robert Austin Wynns, who went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI last time in action, battle Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Mets.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robert Austin Wynns? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate (2022)
- Wynns hit .259 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Wynns picked up at least one hit 30 times last year in 66 games played (45.5%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (16.7%).
- He hit a long ball in three games a year ago (out of 66 opportunities, 4.5%), going deep in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Wynns drove in a run in 21.2% of his games last season (14 of 66), with two or more RBIs in four of those games (6.1%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored a run in 12 of 66 games last year (18.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.260
|AVG
|.259
|.329
|OBP
|.297
|.351
|SLG
|.365
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/6
|K/BB
|21/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|15 (48.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (42.9%)
|5 (16.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (17.1%)
|6 (19.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (17.1%)
|1 (3.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (5.7%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (20.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
- The Mets had the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- The Mets gave up 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- Scherzer (2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering hits.
- The 38-year-old has a 4.41 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .224 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.