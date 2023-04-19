Austin Reaves and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, a 128-112 win against the Grizzlies, Reaves had 23 points and four assists.

In this article, we look at Reaves' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 13.0 18.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.0 3.2 Assists 3.5 3.4 5.4 PRA 23.5 19.4 26.7 PR -- 16 21.3 3PM 1.5 1.3 2.0



Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, Austin Reaves has made 4.0 shots per game, which adds up to 7.4% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 3.4 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Reaves' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies allow 113 points per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Grizzlies have conceded 44.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the NBA.

The Grizzlies concede 26.4 assists per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 25th in the league, giving up 13 makes per game.

Austin Reaves vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/16/2023 31 23 3 4 3 1 1 3/7/2023 33 17 4 7 1 0 1 2/28/2023 27 17 2 7 4 1 1

