Austin Reaves NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Grizzlies - April 19
Austin Reaves and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.
In this article, we look at Reaves' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|15.5
|13.0
|18.1
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.0
|3.2
|Assists
|3.5
|3.4
|5.4
|PRA
|23.5
|19.4
|26.7
|PR
|--
|16
|21.3
|3PM
|1.5
|1.3
|2.0
Austin Reaves Insights vs. the Grizzlies
- This season, Austin Reaves has made 4.0 shots per game, which adds up to 7.4% of his team's total makes.
- He's put up 3.4 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Reaves' Lakers average 104.8 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.
- The Grizzlies allow 113 points per game, 11th-ranked in the league.
- On the glass, the Grizzlies have conceded 44.4 rebounds per game, which puts them 21st in the NBA.
- The Grizzlies concede 26.4 assists per game, 26th-ranked in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 25th in the league, giving up 13 makes per game.
Austin Reaves vs. the Grizzlies
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/16/2023
|31
|23
|3
|4
|3
|1
|1
|3/7/2023
|33
|17
|4
|7
|1
|0
|1
|2/28/2023
|27
|17
|2
|7
|4
|1
|1
