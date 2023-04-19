Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:23 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Austin Barnes, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is batting .045 with two walks.
- Once in eight games this season, Barnes got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
- He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
- Barnes has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of eight games.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.22 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets give up the second-most home runs in baseball (27 total, 1.5 per game).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up hits.
- The 38-year-old has an ERA of 4.41, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
