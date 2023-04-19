The Los Angeles Dodgers and Austin Barnes, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Max Scherzer and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Mets Starter: Max Scherzer
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes is batting .045 with two walks.
  • Once in eight games this season, Barnes got a hit, but he had just one in that game.
  • He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
  • Barnes has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 2
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.22 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets give up the second-most home runs in baseball (27 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Scherzer gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics while giving up hits.
  • The 38-year-old has an ERA of 4.41, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
