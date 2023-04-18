Mookie Betts -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on April 18 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .266.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 75th in slugging.

Betts has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In five games this year, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 10 games this year (58.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Mets Pitching Rankings