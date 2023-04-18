Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Mookie Betts -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on April 18 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .266.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 75th in slugging.
- Betts has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 10 games this year (58.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.5 per game).
- Megill (3-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.25, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.