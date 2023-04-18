Mookie Betts -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the mound, on April 18 at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts has six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks while batting .266.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 86th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 50th and he is 75th in slugging.
  • Betts has reached base via a hit in 12 games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this year, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In 10 games this year (58.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up the fourth-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Megill (3-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.25, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
