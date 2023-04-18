After batting .156 with a double, a triple, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Vargas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .200 with two doubles, a triple and 13 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 160th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 168th in the league in slugging.

In seven of 15 games this year, Vargas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Vargas has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In six of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

