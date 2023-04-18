Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After batting .156 with a double, a triple, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Vargas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .200 with two doubles, a triple and 13 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 160th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 168th in the league in slugging.
- In seven of 15 games this year, Vargas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Vargas has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In six of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.14 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.5 per game).
- Megill (3-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.25, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.