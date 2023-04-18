After batting .156 with a double, a triple, four walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Miguel Vargas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mets.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Vargas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is hitting .200 with two doubles, a triple and 13 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 160th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 168th in the league in slugging.
  • In seven of 15 games this year, Vargas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 15 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
  • Vargas has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In six of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 6
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mets' 4.14 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Megill (3-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.25, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.