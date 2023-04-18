After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is batting .129 with a double and two walks.
  • Rojas has had a base hit in three of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 10 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Rojas has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in one of 10 games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Megill (3-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.25, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
