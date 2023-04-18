Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .129 with a double and two walks.
- Rojas has had a base hit in three of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In 10 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Rojas has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in one of 10 games.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Megill (3-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.25, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
