After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .129 with a double and two walks.

Rojas has had a base hit in three of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 10 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Rojas has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in one of 10 games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

