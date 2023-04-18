Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (hitting .294 in his past 10 games, with six home runs, six walks and 14 RBI), battle starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is hitting .228 with seven home runs and nine walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 137th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 43.8% of his games this season (seven of 16), with at least two hits five times (31.3%).
- He has gone deep in 31.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 16), and 10.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this year (37.5%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 56.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (18.8%).
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.14 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.5 per game).
- Megill (3-0) takes the mound for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He has a 2.25 ERA in 16 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw five innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.25, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .207 against him.
