The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (hitting .294 in his past 10 games, with six home runs, six walks and 14 RBI), battle starting pitcher Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is hitting .228 with seven home runs and nine walks.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 137th, his on-base percentage ranks 90th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.

Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 43.8% of his games this season (seven of 16), with at least two hits five times (31.3%).

He has gone deep in 31.3% of his games in 2023 (five of 16), and 10.4% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this year (37.5%), Muncy has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 56.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (18.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Mets Pitching Rankings