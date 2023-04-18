Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has three home runs and three walks while batting .174.
- In three of 11 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 27.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 11.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In three games this season, Heyward has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Mets will send Megill (3-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.25, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
