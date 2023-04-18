After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward has three home runs and three walks while batting .174.
  • In three of 11 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In 27.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 11.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In three games this season, Heyward has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Mets have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
  • The Mets allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Mets will send Megill (3-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 2.25, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.