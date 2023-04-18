After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Jason Heyward and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has three home runs and three walks while batting .174.

In three of 11 games this season, Heyward has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 27.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 11.1% of his trips to the dish.

In three games this season, Heyward has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once three times this year (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

