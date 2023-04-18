On Tuesday, James Outman (on the back of going 1-for-1 with a double) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Mets.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman leads Los Angeles in total hits (13) this season while batting .277 with seven extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 14th in slugging.

Outman has had a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).

He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Outman has had an RBI in six games this year (35.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in six of 17 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings