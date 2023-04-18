On Tuesday, James Outman (on the back of going 1-for-1 with a double) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Mets.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman leads Los Angeles in total hits (13) this season while batting .277 with seven extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 14th in slugging.
  • Outman has had a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).
  • He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Outman has had an RBI in six games this year (35.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in six of 17 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Megill gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.25 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
