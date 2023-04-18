James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:26 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Tuesday, James Outman (on the back of going 1-for-1 with a double) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Mets.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman leads Los Angeles in total hits (13) this season while batting .277 with seven extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 72nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 27th and he is 14th in slugging.
- Outman has had a hit in nine of 17 games this season (52.9%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).
- He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this season, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Outman has had an RBI in six games this year (35.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in six of 17 games (35.3%), including multiple runs twice.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.14).
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 25 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in the league).
- Megill gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, the right-hander tossed five innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.25 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .207 to opposing hitters.
