Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Freddie Freeman (on the back of going 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Mets.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .966, fueled by an OBP of .429 to go with a slugging percentage of .537. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 15th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- In 70.6% of his 17 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In 17 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In four games this year, Freeman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in nine games this season (52.9%), including multiple runs in five games.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.14 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Mets will send Megill (3-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.25, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
