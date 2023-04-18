On Tuesday, Freddie Freeman (on the back of going 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .966, fueled by an OBP of .429 to go with a slugging percentage of .537. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 15th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

In 70.6% of his 17 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

In 17 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In four games this year, Freeman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in nine games this season (52.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 7 7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Mets Pitching Rankings