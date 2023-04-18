On Tuesday, Freddie Freeman (on the back of going 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Tylor Megill. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 3-for-4) in his last appearance against the Mets.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has an OPS of .966, fueled by an OBP of .429 to go with a slugging percentage of .537. All three of those stats are best among Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 15th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
  • In 70.6% of his 17 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
  • In 17 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In four games this year, Freeman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (52.9%), including multiple runs in five games.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 7
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.14 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.5 per game).
  • The Mets will send Megill (3-0) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed five innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.25, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .207 against him.
