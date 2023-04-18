The Los Angeles Dodgers (8-9) will look to Freddie Freeman when they host Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (11-6) at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, April 18. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Mets are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Dodgers (-160). An 8.5-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Dodgers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw - LAD (2-1, 3.50 ERA) vs Tylor Megill - NYM (3-0, 2.25 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

If you're looking to put money on the Dodgers and Mets game but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Dodgers (-160) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $16.25 back in your pocket.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Freddie Freeman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Dodgers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have a 6-6 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -160 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers went 3-7 across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mets have been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and have walked away with the win one time (33.3%) in those games.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Mets this season with a +135 moneyline set for this game.

The Mets have been underdogs once in the past 10 games and won that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Mookie Betts 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Jason Heyward 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+210) Austin Barnes 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+300) Max Muncy 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +650 1st 1st Win NL West -125 - 1st

