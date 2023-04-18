Pete Alonso and the New York Mets hit the field on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium against Clayton Kershaw, who is starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch will be at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: TBS

TBS Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB action with 30 total home runs.

Los Angeles is second in baseball, slugging .465.

The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.234).

Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (91 total runs).

The Dodgers' .334 on-base percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Dodgers strike out 9.6 times per game, the second-worst mark in MLB.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).

Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in baseball (1.275).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Kershaw will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.0 frames per outing.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/12/2023 Giants W 10-5 Away Clayton Kershaw Alex Cobb 4/14/2023 Cubs L 8-2 Home Noah Syndergaard Justin Steele 4/15/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Michael Grove Jameson Taillon 4/16/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Julio Urías Drew Smyly 4/17/2023 Mets L 8-6 Home Dustin May David Peterson 4/18/2023 Mets - Home Clayton Kershaw Tylor Megill 4/19/2023 Mets - Home Noah Syndergaard Max Scherzer 4/20/2023 Cubs - Away Michael Grove Jameson Taillon 4/21/2023 Cubs - Away Julio Urías Drew Smyly 4/22/2023 Cubs - Away Dustin May Hayden Wesneski 4/23/2023 Cubs - Away Clayton Kershaw Marcus Stroman

