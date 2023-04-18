How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:11 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets hit the field on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium against Clayton Kershaw, who is starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch will be at 10:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB action with 30 total home runs.
- Los Angeles is second in baseball, slugging .465.
- The Dodgers have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.234).
- Los Angeles has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (91 total runs).
- The Dodgers' .334 on-base percentage is 12th in baseball.
- The Dodgers strike out 9.6 times per game, the second-worst mark in MLB.
- Los Angeles' pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Los Angeles has the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
- Dodgers pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in baseball (1.275).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.50 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 18 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Kershaw will look to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 6.0 frames per outing.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/12/2023
|Giants
|W 10-5
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Alex Cobb
|4/14/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-2
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Justin Steele
|4/15/2023
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Jameson Taillon
|4/16/2023
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Drew Smyly
|4/17/2023
|Mets
|L 8-6
|Home
|Dustin May
|David Peterson
|4/18/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Tylor Megill
|4/19/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Noah Syndergaard
|Max Scherzer
|4/20/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Jameson Taillon
|4/21/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Julio Urías
|Drew Smyly
|4/22/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Dustin May
|Hayden Wesneski
|4/23/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Clayton Kershaw
|Marcus Stroman
