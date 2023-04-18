Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium in the second of a three-game series, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

The favored Dodgers have -175 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mets, who are listed at +145. The total for the game is listed at 8 runs.

Dodgers vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -175 +145 8 -110 -110 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers failed to cover.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers are 8-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 47.1% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 4-4 (winning 50% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Dodgers a 63.6% chance to win.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total nine times this season for a 9-7-1 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have had a run line set for only one game this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-5 3-4 0-3 8-6 7-4 1-5

