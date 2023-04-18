Tuesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (8-9) against the New York Mets (11-6) at Dodger Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on April 18.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (2-1, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Tylor Megill (3-0, 2.25 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

  • When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
  • Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dodgers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Mets

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dodgers Performance Insights

  • The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Dodgers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
  • The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won eight, or 47.1%, of those games.
  • Los Angeles has a record of 6-6, a 50% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The Dodgers have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 91.
  • The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 12 @ Giants W 10-5 Clayton Kershaw vs Alex Cobb
April 14 Cubs L 8-2 Noah Syndergaard vs Justin Steele
April 15 Cubs W 2-1 Michael Grove vs Jameson Taillon
April 16 Cubs L 3-2 Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
April 17 Mets L 8-6 Dustin May vs David Peterson
April 18 Mets - Clayton Kershaw vs Tylor Megill
April 19 Mets - Noah Syndergaard vs Max Scherzer
April 20 @ Cubs - Michael Grove vs Jameson Taillon
April 21 @ Cubs - Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
April 22 @ Cubs - Dustin May vs Hayden Wesneski
April 23 @ Cubs - Clayton Kershaw vs Marcus Stroman

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.