Tuesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (8-9) against the New York Mets (11-6) at Dodger Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on April 18.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (2-1, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Tylor Megill (3-0, 2.25 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Mets 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won eight, or 47.1%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 6-6, a 50% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 91.

The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).

Dodgers Schedule