Dodgers vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 18
Tuesday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (8-9) against the New York Mets (11-6) at Dodger Stadium is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on April 18.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (2-1, 3.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Mets will counter with Tylor Megill (3-0, 2.25 ERA).
Dodgers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Dodgers vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Dodgers 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Dodgers Performance Insights
- The Dodgers have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Dodgers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 17 times this season and won eight, or 47.1%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has a record of 6-6, a 50% win rate, when favored by -160 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The Dodgers have a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Los Angeles has scored the third-most runs in the majors this season with 91.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.41).
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 12
|@ Giants
|W 10-5
|Clayton Kershaw vs Alex Cobb
|April 14
|Cubs
|L 8-2
|Noah Syndergaard vs Justin Steele
|April 15
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Michael Grove vs Jameson Taillon
|April 16
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
|April 17
|Mets
|L 8-6
|Dustin May vs David Peterson
|April 18
|Mets
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Tylor Megill
|April 19
|Mets
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Max Scherzer
|April 20
|@ Cubs
|-
|Michael Grove vs Jameson Taillon
|April 21
|@ Cubs
|-
|Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
|April 22
|@ Cubs
|-
|Dustin May vs Hayden Wesneski
|April 23
|@ Cubs
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Marcus Stroman
