After hitting .158 with a double and three RBI in his past 10 games, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

David Peralta At The Plate

  • Peralta is hitting .194 with a double and a walk.
  • Peralta has picked up a hit in five games this season (35.7%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 14 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Peralta has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in one of 14 games.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Megill makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.25, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
