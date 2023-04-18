After hitting .158 with a double and three RBI in his past 10 games, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .194 with a double and a walk.

Peralta has picked up a hit in five games this season (35.7%), including one multi-hit game.

In 14 games played this season, he has not homered.

Peralta has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in one of 14 games.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings