David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:23 PM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After hitting .158 with a double and three RBI in his past 10 games, David Peralta and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mets.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .194 with a double and a walk.
- Peralta has picked up a hit in five games this season (35.7%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 14 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Peralta has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in one of 14 games.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 25 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.25, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .207 batting average against him.
