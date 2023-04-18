Top Player Prop Bets for Celtics vs. Hawks NBA Playoffs Game 2 on April 18, 2023
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:15 AM HST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Oddsmakers have set player props for Trae Young and others when the Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics
Derrick White Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (-105)
|4.5 (+100)
|4.5 (+105)
|2.5 (+145)
- Derrick White is averaging 12.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 3.1 less than Tuesday's prop total.
- White has pulled down 3.6 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).
- White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Tuesday's prop bet (4.5).
- White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (-110)
|3.5 (+115)
|8.5 (-105)
|1.5 (-200)
- Tuesday's over/under for Young is 24.5 points, 1.7 fewer than his season average.
- Young's rebounding average -- 3.0 -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
- Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than Tuesday's over/under.
- Young has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Tuesday (1.5).
Dejounte Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|19.5 (-115)
|5.5 (+120)
|4.5 (-149)
|1.5 (+125)
- The 20.5 points Dejounte Murray has scored per game this season is 1.0 more than his prop total set for Tuesday (19.5).
- Murray's per-game rebound average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (5.5).
- Murray has averaged 6.1 assists per game this season, 1.6 more than his prop bet for Tuesday (4.5).
- Murray has hit 1.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
