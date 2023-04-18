After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Austin Barnes and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
  • TV Channel: TBS
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

  • Barnes is batting .053 with a walk.
  • Barnes has gotten a hit once in seven games this season, but has had no games with more than one.
  • He has not homered in his seven games this season.
  • Barnes has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Megill makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.25 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .207 to opposing batters.
