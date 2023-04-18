Austin Barnes Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:25 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Austin Barnes and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Austin Barnes At The Plate
- Barnes is batting .053 with a walk.
- Barnes has gotten a hit once in seven games this season, but has had no games with more than one.
- He has not homered in his seven games this season.
- Barnes has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (25 total, 1.5 per game).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.25 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .207 to opposing batters.
