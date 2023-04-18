After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Austin Barnes and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Austin Barnes Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Austin Barnes At The Plate

Barnes is batting .053 with a walk.

Barnes has gotten a hit once in seven games this season, but has had no games with more than one.

He has not homered in his seven games this season.

Barnes has not driven in a run this year.

He has not scored a run this year.

Austin Barnes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings