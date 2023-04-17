After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Trayce Thompson and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to David Peterson) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson has four home runs and five walks while batting .240.

Thompson has picked up a hit in four games this year (36.4%), including one multi-hit game.

In 11 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In three games this year (27.3%), Thompson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three games this season (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings