After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Trayce Thompson and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to David Peterson) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson has four home runs and five walks while batting .240.
  • Thompson has picked up a hit in four games this year (36.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In three games this year (27.3%), Thompson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three games this season (27.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.02).
  • Mets pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Mets will send Peterson (0-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .328 to his opponents.
