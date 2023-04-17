The Edmonton Oilers are set for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round Monday against the Los Angeles Kings, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SportsNet, and BSW. The Oilers are favored (-195) in this game against the Kings (+165).

Here's our pick for who will secure the win in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Kings vs. Oilers Predictions for Monday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Oilers 4, Kings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-195)

Oilers (-195) Computer Predicted Total: 6.8

6.8 Computer Predicted Spread: Oilers (-1.6)

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings have a record of 47-25-10 this season and are 10-10-20 in overtime games.

In the 28 games Los Angeles has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 37 points.

Across the 10 games this season the Kings finished with only one goal, they have earned five points.

Los Angeles has 11 points (4-8-3) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Kings have earned 88 points in their 53 games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Los Angeles has recorded a single power-play goal in 29 games has a record of 15-12-2 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Los Angeles has posted a record of 36-18-5 (77 points).

The Kings' opponents have had more shots in 17 games. The Kings finished 7-6-4 in those contests (18 points).

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 1st 3.96 Goals Scored 3.34 10th 17th 3.12 Goals Allowed 3.1 16th 6th 33.6 Shots 32.4 11th 18th 31.4 Shots Allowed 27.9 4th 1st 32.7% Power Play % 25.3% 4th 20th 77% Penalty Kill % 75.8% 24th

Kings vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SportsNet, and BSW

ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SportsNet, and BSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

