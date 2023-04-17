On Monday, Mookie Betts (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts is hitting .267 with six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.
  • Betts has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 16 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In five games this year, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in nine of 16 games (56.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 7
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Peterson (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .328 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.