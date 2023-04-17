Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:27 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Monday, Mookie Betts (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .267 with six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.
- Betts has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 16 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- In five games this year, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in nine of 16 games (56.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.4 per game).
- Peterson (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .328 batting average against him.
