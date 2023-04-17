On Monday, Mookie Betts (on the back of going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .267 with six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.

Betts has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 16 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 16 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In five games this year, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in nine of 16 games (56.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Mets Pitching Rankings