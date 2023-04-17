After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Miguel Vargas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .431 this season while batting .222 with 13 walks and six runs scored.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 141st, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 152nd in the league in slugging.

In seven of 14 games this year, Vargas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this season.

Vargas has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings