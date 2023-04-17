After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Miguel Vargas and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas leads Los Angeles with an OBP of .431 this season while batting .222 with 13 walks and six runs scored.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 141st, his on-base percentage ranks 17th, and he is 152nd in the league in slugging.
  • In seven of 14 games this year, Vargas has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 14 games this season.
  • Vargas has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • The Mets are sending Peterson (0-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.91, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .328 against him.
