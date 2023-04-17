Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:27 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on April 17 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has a double and two walks while batting .143.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in three games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not homered in his nine games this year.
- Rojas has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in one of nine games.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
- Peterson (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .328 to his opponents.
