Miguel Rojas -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on April 17 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has a double and two walks while batting .143.

Rojas has picked up a hit in three games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not homered in his nine games this year.

Rojas has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in one of nine games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

