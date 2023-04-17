Miguel Rojas -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the New York Mets, with David Peterson on the hill, on April 17 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has a double and two walks while batting .143.
  • Rojas has picked up a hit in three games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has not homered in his nine games this year.
  • Rojas has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in one of nine games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 4.02 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow 22 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 23rd in baseball).
  • Peterson (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 27-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .328 to his opponents.
