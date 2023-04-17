On Monday, Max Muncy (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Max Muncy At The Plate

  • Muncy has six home runs and nine walks while hitting .208.
  • Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 157th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 99th and he is 35th in slugging.
  • Muncy has picked up a hit in 40.0% of his 15 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.7% of those games.
  • Looking at the 15 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (26.7%), and in 9.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Muncy has driven in a run in five games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 53.3% of his games this season (eight of 15), he has scored, and in three of those games (20.0%) he has scored more than once.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 7
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to surrender 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
  • Peterson (0-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .328 to his opponents.
