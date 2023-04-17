On Monday, Max Muncy (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has six home runs and nine walks while hitting .208.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 157th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 99th and he is 35th in slugging.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 40.0% of his 15 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.7% of those games.

Looking at the 15 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (26.7%), and in 9.5% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has driven in a run in five games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 53.3% of his games this season (eight of 15), he has scored, and in three of those games (20.0%) he has scored more than once.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Mets Pitching Rankings