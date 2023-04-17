Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:27 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Monday, Max Muncy (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be David Peterson. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has six home runs and nine walks while hitting .208.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 157th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 99th and he is 35th in slugging.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 40.0% of his 15 games this season, with at least two hits in 26.7% of those games.
- Looking at the 15 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in four of them (26.7%), and in 9.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Muncy has driven in a run in five games this season (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 53.3% of his games this season (eight of 15), he has scored, and in three of those games (20.0%) he has scored more than once.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.02 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to surrender 22 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 23rd in the league).
- Peterson (0-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has a 4.91 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .328 to his opponents.
