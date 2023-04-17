The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday, April 17, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SportsNet, and BSW. The Oilers have -195 moneyline odds against the Kings (+165).

Kings vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SportsNet, and BSW

ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SportsNet, and BSW Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-195) Kings (+165) -

Kings Betting Insights

This season the Kings have been an underdog 39 times, and won 17, or 43.6%, of those games.

Los Angeles is 1-3 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kings have a 37.7% chance to win.

Kings vs. Oilers Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 325 (1st) Goals 274 (10th) 256 (17th) Goals Allowed 254 (16th) 90 (1st) Power Play Goals 68 (4th) 64 (26th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 65 (27th)

Kings Advanced Stats

In Los Angeles' past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.

In their past 10 games, Kings' game goal totals average 9.1 goals, 1.7 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Kings have scored the 10th-most goals (274 goals, 3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The Kings have given up 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.

They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.

