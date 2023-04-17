Kings vs. Oilers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:46 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Edmonton Oilers host the Los Angeles Kings for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday, April 17, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SportsNet, and BSW. The Oilers have -195 moneyline odds against the Kings (+165).
Kings vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SportsNet, and BSW
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-195)
|Kings (+165)
|-
Kings Betting Insights
- This season the Kings have been an underdog 39 times, and won 17, or 43.6%, of those games.
- Los Angeles is 1-3 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kings have a 37.7% chance to win.
Kings vs. Oilers Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|325 (1st)
|Goals
|274 (10th)
|256 (17th)
|Goals Allowed
|254 (16th)
|90 (1st)
|Power Play Goals
|68 (4th)
|64 (26th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|65 (27th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- In Los Angeles' past 10 games, it has gone over the total once.
- In their past 10 games, Kings' game goal totals average 9.1 goals, 1.7 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Kings have scored the 10th-most goals (274 goals, 3.3 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kings have given up 254 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.
- They have a +20 goal differential, which ranks 14th in the league.
