The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings meet in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Rogers Place on Monday, April 17, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SportsNet, and BSW. The Kings are the underdog (+165) in this matchup against the Oilers (-200).

Kings vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SportsNet, and BSW

ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SportsNet, and BSW Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Kings vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Oilers Betting Trends

Los Angeles has played 41 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

The Oilers have won 80.0% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (16-4).

This season the Kings have four wins in the 11 games in which they've been an underdog.

Edmonton is 8-1 (winning 88.9% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

Los Angeles has had moneyline odds of +165 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Kings Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Quinton Byfield 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+155) - Trevor Moore 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+125) 2.5 (+100) Adrian Kempe 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-143) 2.5 (-175)

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 4-6-0 6.3 2.90 2.60

