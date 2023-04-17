How to Watch the Kings vs. Oilers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:12 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings square off in the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Rogers Place on Monday, April 17, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet.
You can watch along on ESPN, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet to see the Oilers play the Kings.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet
- Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta
Kings vs. Oilers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/4/2023
|Kings
|Oilers
|3-1 EDM
|3/30/2023
|Oilers
|Kings
|2-0 EDM
|1/9/2023
|Kings
|Oilers
|6-3 LA
|11/16/2022
|Oilers
|Kings
|3-1 LA
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings' total of 254 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 16th in the league.
- The Kings are 10th in the NHL in scoring (274 goals, 3.3 per game).
- In their past 10 games, the Kings are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have put up 29 goals during that stretch.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|82
|28
|46
|74
|49
|46
|55.9%
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|53.3%
|Adrian Kempe
|82
|41
|25
|66
|39
|24
|31.4%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|77
|26
|33
|59
|35
|19
|39.4%
|Phillip Danault
|82
|18
|36
|54
|32
|27
|54.4%
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers rank 17th in goals against, giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
- The Oilers lead the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).
- In their past 10 matchups, the Oilers have gone 9-0-1 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) during that stretch.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Connor McDavid
|82
|64
|89
|153
|77
|82
|51.8%
|Leon Draisaitl
|80
|52
|76
|128
|102
|77
|54.9%
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|82
|37
|67
|104
|31
|56
|45.3%
|Zach Hyman
|79
|36
|47
|83
|30
|33
|50%
|Darnell Nurse
|82
|12
|31
|43
|76
|41
|-
