The Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings square off in the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Rogers Place on Monday, April 17, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet.

You can watch along on ESPN, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet to see the Oilers play the Kings.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Kings vs. Oilers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/4/2023 Kings Oilers 3-1 EDM 3/30/2023 Oilers Kings 2-0 EDM 1/9/2023 Kings Oilers 6-3 LA 11/16/2022 Oilers Kings 3-1 LA

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings' total of 254 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 16th in the league.

The Kings are 10th in the NHL in scoring (274 goals, 3.3 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Kings are 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Kings have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 29 goals during that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Anze Kopitar 82 28 46 74 49 46 55.9% Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 53.3% Adrian Kempe 82 41 25 66 39 24 31.4% Viktor Arvidsson 77 26 33 59 35 19 39.4% Phillip Danault 82 18 36 54 32 27 54.4%

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 17th in goals against, giving up 256 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Oilers lead the NHL with 325 total goals (4.0 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Oilers have gone 9-0-1 to earn 90.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Oilers have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) during that stretch.

Oilers Key Players