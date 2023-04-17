After batting .286 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mets Starter: David Peterson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has an OPS of .840, fueled by an OBP of .411 and a team-best slugging percentage of .429 this season.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 88th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

In 68.8% of his 16 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Freeman has had an RBI in three games this season.

In eight of 16 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 7 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Mets Pitching Rankings