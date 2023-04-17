Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:27 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
After batting .286 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.
He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has an OPS of .840, fueled by an OBP of .411 and a team-best slugging percentage of .429 this season.
- He ranks 39th in batting average, 33rd in on base percentage, and 88th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.
- In 68.8% of his 16 games this season, Freeman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 16 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Freeman has had an RBI in three games this season.
- In eight of 16 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Mets have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (22 total, 1.4 per game).
- Peterson (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, the lefty threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .328 against him.
