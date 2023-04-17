James Outman's Los Angeles Dodgers (8-8) and Pete Alonso's New York Mets (10-6) will go head to head in the series opener on Monday, April 17 at Dodger Stadium. The matchup will begin at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Mets (+125). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Dodgers vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Dustin May - LAD (1-1, 1.47 ERA) vs David Peterson - NYM (0-2, 4.91 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Dodgers vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won eight, or 50%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Dodgers have a record of 7-7 (50%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-6 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Mets have were defeated in both of the matchups they have played as underdogs this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Mets this season with a +125 moneyline set for this game.

Over the past 10 games, the Mets have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Dodgers vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+190) Freddie Freeman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Trayce Thompson 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210) Max Muncy 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +750 3rd 1st Win NL West -120 - 1st

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.