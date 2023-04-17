Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Monday at Dodger Stadium against David Peterson, who is starting for the New York Mets. First pitch will be at 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers rank second-best in MLB play with 27 total home runs.

Los Angeles is third in MLB with a .459 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .233 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Los Angeles scores the fifth-most runs in baseball (85 total, 5.3 per game).

The Dodgers are eighth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .339.

The Dodgers strike out 9.7 times per game, the second-worst average in MLB.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 12th in the majors with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles has a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.236).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Dustin May (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.47 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 12 strikeouts.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering two hits.

May is seeking his fourth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.0 frames per appearance on the hill.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Giants L 5-0 Away Dustin May Alex Wood 4/12/2023 Giants W 10-5 Away Clayton Kershaw Alex Cobb 4/14/2023 Cubs L 8-2 Home Noah Syndergaard Justin Steele 4/15/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Michael Grove Jameson Taillon 4/16/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Home Julio Urías Drew Smyly 4/17/2023 Mets - Home Dustin May David Peterson 4/18/2023 Mets - Home Clayton Kershaw Tylor Megill 4/19/2023 Mets - Home Noah Syndergaard Max Scherzer 4/20/2023 Cubs - Away Michael Grove Jameson Taillon 4/21/2023 Cubs - Away Julio Urías Drew Smyly 4/22/2023 Cubs - Away Dustin May Hayden Wesneski

