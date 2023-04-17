Francisco Lindor and Mookie Betts will hit the field when the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Monday at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -150, while the underdog Mets have +125 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under has been set at 8.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -150 +125 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 4-6.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Dodgers and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have gone 8-8 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Los Angeles has a 7-7 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 60%.

Los Angeles has combined with opponents to go over the total eight times this season for an 8-7-1 record against the over/under.

The Dodgers have had a run line set for only one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 5-4 3-4 0-3 8-5 7-4 1-4

