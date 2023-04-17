Monday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (8-8) and the New York Mets (10-6) matching up at Dodger Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on April 17.

The probable starters are Dustin May (1-1) for the Los Angeles Dodgers and David Peterson (0-2) for the New York Mets.

Dodgers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dodgers vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 4, Mets 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Dodgers Performance Insights

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 4-6.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers failed to cover.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won eight, or 50%, of those games.

Los Angeles has entered 14 games this season favored by -150 or more and are 7-7 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 60%.

Los Angeles has scored 85 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dodgers Schedule