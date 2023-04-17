Dodgers vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest features the Los Angeles Dodgers (8-8) and the New York Mets (10-6) matching up at Dodger Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 win for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on April 17.
The probable starters are Dustin May (1-1) for the Los Angeles Dodgers and David Peterson (0-2) for the New York Mets.
Dodgers vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Dodgers vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Dodgers 4, Mets 3.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 4-6.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- In their last game with a spread, the Dodgers failed to cover.
- The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won eight, or 50%, of those games.
- Los Angeles has entered 14 games this season favored by -150 or more and are 7-7 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
- Los Angeles has scored 85 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.18 team ERA ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 11
|@ Giants
|L 5-0
|Dustin May vs Alex Wood
|April 12
|@ Giants
|W 10-5
|Clayton Kershaw vs Alex Cobb
|April 14
|Cubs
|L 8-2
|Noah Syndergaard vs Justin Steele
|April 15
|Cubs
|W 2-1
|Michael Grove vs Jameson Taillon
|April 16
|Cubs
|L 3-2
|Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
|April 17
|Mets
|-
|Dustin May vs David Peterson
|April 18
|Mets
|-
|Clayton Kershaw vs Tylor Megill
|April 19
|Mets
|-
|Noah Syndergaard vs Max Scherzer
|April 20
|@ Cubs
|-
|Michael Grove vs Jameson Taillon
|April 21
|@ Cubs
|-
|Julio Urías vs Drew Smyly
|April 22
|@ Cubs
|-
|Dustin May vs Hayden Wesneski
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.