After going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Cubs.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .135 with four home runs and four walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

Looking at the 12 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (33.3%), and in 9.5% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has driven in a run in six games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once five times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings