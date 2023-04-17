After going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Cubs.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .135 with four home runs and four walks.
  • Taylor has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 12 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (33.3%), and in 9.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Taylor has driven in a run in six games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored at least once five times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Mets have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.02).
  • The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Peterson (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.91, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .328 against him.
