Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:28 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
After going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets (who will start David Peterson) at 10:10 PM ET on Monday.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the Cubs.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .135 with four home runs and four walks.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in five of 12 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 12 games he has played this year, he's went deep in four of them (33.3%), and in 9.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has driven in a run in six games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (41.7%), including one multi-run game.
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Mets have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.02).
- The Mets rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (22 total, 1.4 per game).
- Peterson (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his fourth start of the season. He has a 4.91 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.91, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .328 against him.
