Robert Austin Wynns Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Mets - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 10:27 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Monday, Robert Austin Wynns and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets and David Peterson, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on April 17 against the Royals) he went 0-for-2.
Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: David Peterson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robert Austin Wynns? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate (2022)
- Wynns hit .259 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Wynns picked up at least one hit 30 times last season in 66 games played (45.5%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (16.7%).
- He went yard in 4.5% of his games last year (three of 66), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Wynns picked up an RBI in 14 of 66 games last season (21.2%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.1%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 12 of 66 games last year (18.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|32
|.260
|AVG
|.259
|.329
|OBP
|.297
|.351
|SLG
|.365
|5
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|11
|17/6
|K/BB
|21/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|15 (48.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (42.9%)
|5 (16.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (17.1%)
|6 (19.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (17.1%)
|1 (3.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (5.7%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (20.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Mets pitching staff was No. 1 in MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- In three games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .328 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.