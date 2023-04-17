Monday, Robert Austin Wynns and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets and David Peterson, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 17 against the Royals) he went 0-for-2.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: David Peterson

David Peterson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robert Austin Wynns? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate (2022)

Wynns hit .259 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.

Wynns picked up at least one hit 30 times last season in 66 games played (45.5%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (16.7%).

He went yard in 4.5% of his games last year (three of 66), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.

Wynns picked up an RBI in 14 of 66 games last season (21.2%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.1%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

He scored in 12 of 66 games last year (18.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 32 .260 AVG .259 .329 OBP .297 .351 SLG .365 5 XBH 5 1 HR 2 10 RBI 11 17/6 K/BB 21/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 35 15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%) 5 (16.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (17.1%) 6 (19.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (17.1%) 1 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.7%) 7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (20.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)