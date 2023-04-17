Monday, Robert Austin Wynns and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the New York Mets and David Peterson, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last action (on April 17 against the Royals) he went 0-for-2.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Mets Starter: David Peterson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate (2022)

  • Wynns hit .259 with seven doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Wynns picked up at least one hit 30 times last season in 66 games played (45.5%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (16.7%).
  • He went yard in 4.5% of his games last year (three of 66), and 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wynns picked up an RBI in 14 of 66 games last season (21.2%), including four occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.1%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored in 12 of 66 games last year (18.2%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
28 GP 32
.260 AVG .259
.329 OBP .297
.351 SLG .365
5 XBH 5
1 HR 2
10 RBI 11
17/6 K/BB 21/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
31 GP 35
15 (48.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (42.9%)
5 (16.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (17.1%)
6 (19.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (17.1%)
1 (3.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.7%)
7 (22.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (20.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Mets pitching staff was No. 1 in MLB last season with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 4.91 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the San Diego Padres, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.91, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .328 against him.
