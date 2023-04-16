The Los Angeles Dodgers and Trayce Thompson, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

Thompson is batting .273 with four home runs and four walks.

Thompson has had a base hit in four of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in two of 10 games played this year, and in 14.8% of his plate appearances.

Thompson has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings