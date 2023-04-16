Trayce Thompson Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Trayce Thompson, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Trayce Thompson At The Plate
- Thompson is batting .273 with four home runs and four walks.
- Thompson has had a base hit in four of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 10 games played this year, and in 14.8% of his plate appearances.
- Thompson has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 11 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Smyly (0-1) gets the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
