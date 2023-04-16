The Los Angeles Dodgers and Trayce Thompson, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Trayce Thompson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Trayce Thompson At The Plate

  • Thompson is batting .273 with four home runs and four walks.
  • Thompson has had a base hit in four of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 10 games played this year, and in 14.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Thompson has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In three games this season (30.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Trayce Thompson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.75).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 11 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Smyly (0-1) gets the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
