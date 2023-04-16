Rui Hachimura NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Lakers vs. Grizzlies - April 16
Rui Hachimura be on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers at 3:00 PM on Sunday versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Below, we dig into Hachimura's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.
Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|11.2
|8.5
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.5
|5.1
|Assists
|--
|0.9
|1.0
|PRA
|--
|16.6
|14.6
|PR
|--
|15.7
|13.6
|3PM
|0.5
|0.8
|0.2
Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Grizzlies
- The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.
- Conceding 113 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.
- The Grizzlies concede 44.4 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the league.
- Looking at assists, the Grizzlies are 26th in the league, giving up 26.4 per contest.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 25th in the NBA, giving up 13 makes per contest.
Rui Hachimura vs. the Grizzlies
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/7/2023
|28
|17
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2/28/2023
|20
|9
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11/13/2022
|15
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11/6/2022
|22
|15
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
