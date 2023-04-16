Rui Hachimura be on the court for the Los Angeles Lakers at 3:00 PM on Sunday versus the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Hachimura, in his last game, had 12 points in a 128-117 win over the Jazz.

Below, we dig into Hachimura's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Rui Hachimura Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 11.2 8.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 5.1 Assists -- 0.9 1.0 PRA -- 16.6 14.6 PR -- 15.7 13.6 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.2



Rui Hachimura Insights vs. the Grizzlies

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.1 possessions per contest.

Conceding 113 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Grizzlies concede 44.4 rebounds per game, ranking 21st in the league.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies are 26th in the league, giving up 26.4 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies are 25th in the NBA, giving up 13 makes per contest.

Rui Hachimura vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/7/2023 28 17 6 0 1 0 0 2/28/2023 20 9 5 1 1 1 0 11/13/2022 15 3 2 1 1 0 0 11/6/2022 22 15 3 0 1 0 0

