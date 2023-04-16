The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT. The matchup has an over/under set at 224.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 224.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have scored more than 224.5 points in 52 of 82 games this season.

Denver's outings this year have an average point total of 228.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Nuggets have put together a 45-37-0 record against the spread.

Denver has been the favorite in 61 games this season and won 43 (70.5%) of those contests.

This season, Denver has won 19 of its 25 games, or 76%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played 46 games this season that have gone over 224.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Minnesota's contests this season is 231.6, 7.1 more points than this game's total.

Minnesota's ATS record is 38-43-0 this season.

The Timberwolves have been chosen as underdogs in 43 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (48.8%) in those games.

This season, Minnesota has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 52 63.4% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9 Timberwolves 46 56.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.

Three of Nuggets' past 10 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, Denver has played better when playing at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 20 times in 41 road games.

The Nuggets put up 115.8 points per game, equal to what the Timberwolves allow.

Denver has a 30-12 record against the spread and a 38-4 record overall when putting up more than 115.8 points.

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Timberwolves have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.

This year, Minnesota is 17-23-0 at home against the spread (.415 winning percentage). On the road, it is 21-20-0 ATS (.512).

The Timberwolves put up an average of 115.8 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Minnesota is 26-18 against the spread and 29-16 overall when it scores more than 112.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 10-13 38-44 Timberwolves 38-43 2-2 37-45

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

