The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves are doing battle in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 on tap.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup in this article.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

TNT, BSN, and ALT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +273 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.8 points per game (12th in the NBA) and give up 112.5 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Timberwolves put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while giving up 115.8 per contest (18th in NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential.

These two teams score 231.6 points per game combined, 7.1 more than this game's total.

These two teams give up 228.3 points per game combined, 3.8 more points than the total for this matchup.

Denver has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Minnesota has won 39 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 43 times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.