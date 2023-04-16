Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mookie Betts -- batting .231 with four doubles, a home run, seven walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is hitting .232 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- In 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%), Betts has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 15 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- In four games this year, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In nine games this season (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|7
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (71.4%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Cubs have a 3.75 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.9 per game).
- Smyly (0-1) makes the start for the Cubs, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
