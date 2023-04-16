Mookie Betts -- batting .231 with four doubles, a home run, seven walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is hitting .232 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

In 10 of 15 games this year (66.7%), Betts has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 15 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In four games this year, Betts has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In nine games this season (60.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 7 5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (71.4%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings