Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Vargas -- batting .185 with a double, a triple, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cubs.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas leads Los Angeles in OBP (.447) this season, fueled by seven hits.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 152nd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 146th in the league in slugging.
- In six of 13 games this season, Vargas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not gone deep in his 13 games this year.
- Vargas has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.75 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 11 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Smyly (0-1) starts for the Cubs, his third this season.
- In his last time out on Monday, the lefty threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
