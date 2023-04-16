Miguel Vargas -- batting .185 with a double, a triple, six walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Cubs.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas leads Los Angeles in OBP (.447) this season, fueled by seven hits.

Among the qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 152nd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 146th in the league in slugging.

In six of 13 games this season, Vargas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not gone deep in his 13 games this year.

Vargas has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

