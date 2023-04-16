Miguel Rojas -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas is hitting .143 with a double and two walks.
  • In three of nine games this season, Rojas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Rojas has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored in one of nine games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
  • The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Smyly (0-1) takes the mound for the Cubs to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
