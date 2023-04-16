Miguel Rojas -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .143 with a double and two walks.

In three of nine games this season, Rojas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Rojas has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored in one of nine games.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings