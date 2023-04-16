Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Cubs - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Miguel Rojas -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on April 16 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .143 with a double and two walks.
- In three of nine games this season, Rojas has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In nine games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Rojas has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored in one of nine games.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Cubs allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.9 per game).
- Smyly (0-1) takes the mound for the Cubs to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
